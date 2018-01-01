  1. Realting.com
Opalz

Dubai, UAE
€496,850
About the complex

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.

Apartments in the modern Opalz project in the prestigious Arjan area!

All residences will be equipped with balconies, and a number of apartments are offered with personal pools and classrooms.

Residents of the complex will have access to a wellness center and spa, gym, outdoor yoga area, kindergarten, business center, rooftop lounge, open-air cinema, place for barbecue, etc.
Location:
- In 20 minutes you can get by car to Dubai International Airport;
- 15 minutes before the famous Palma Jumeirah or the symbol of Dubai Burj Khalifa;
- 15 minutes and you are already in the Dubai Mall shopping center or doing selfies against the background of the Sailor Hotel;
- In 10 minutes you can reach the golf club or the Dubai Polo Club.

Payment Plan:
60% - under construction
40% - after completion
It is possible to receive VNZH!

Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
2025
Finished
21
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 149.0
Price per m², EUR 3,335
Apartment price, EUR 496,850
New building location
Dubai, UAE

