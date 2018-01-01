Dubai, UAE

from €569,256

218–229 m² 3

Completion date: 2026

Mudon Al Ranim 5 – a new complex of elite townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms from one of the leading developers in the UAE Dubai Properties. The project will be the last addition to the family-oriented community of Mudon, which is one of the most popular communities in Dubai. It provides its residents with a quiet life in harmony with nature, surrounded by green spaces and world-class amenities on the doorstep of the house. All types of residences include balconies, as well as rooms for servants with a separate bathroom and covered parking for two machine rooms. In addition, the layout of all three-story townhouses includes a spacious family room at the roof level. Luxurious residences will be placed around the perimeter of Mudon Al Ranim Park, so from the windows of the townhouses there will be a view of lush greens. This spacious park with landscaped gardens and winding shaded paths will be an ideal place for family picnics and walking. Thanks to the windows throughout the wall, the townhouse rooms will be flooded with the sun, and white and delicate beige shades in the interior will provide a feeling of lightness and spaciousness. High-quality materials will be used in the decoration of townhouses. Mudon Al Ranim Park has created a children's playground, as well as a recreation area for visitors of all ages. Mudon residents will have the following amenities available: - pools; - fitness zones; - zones for meditation; - basketball court; - volleyball court; - football field; - play areas for children; - children's obstacle course; - multifunctional lawns for events; - picnic areas; - A community center with the Geant Express Supermarket Mudon supermarket; - a zone for walking dogs. Location: So, within a radius of 10 – 15 minutes drive from Mudon Al Ranim are: - kindergartens; - schools; - hospitals; - World-class golf club Trump International Golf Club; - Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club; - shopping centers; - Dubai Butterfly Garden – indoor butterfly garden, claiming to be the largest in the world and offering guests to admire 15,000 Lepidoptera 50 species; - Large sports complexes Dubai Sports City and Hamdan Sports Complex; - The Global Village theme park, introducing visitors to the culture of different countries and offering a wide selection of entertainment.