  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Elite complex Acres Normal Villas with lagoons and green recreation areas in the Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
ID: 25214
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430429
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Acres Villas is the epitome of elegance and natural harmony in the heart of Dubai. The complex is represented by two exclusive collections of residences: Acres Normal Villas with spacious villas of 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms and Acres Estates Villas with luxurious mansions of 5, 6 and 7 bedrooms. The architectural solution of this project combines modern style with natural elements, creating a feeling of unlimited space and privacy. Surrounded by green gardens and panoramic views, the villas offer their residents absolute tranquility, while maintaining convenient proximity to urban infrastructure.

Each residence in Acres Villas is created with the concept of harmony and individuality in mind. Buyers can choose from two unique architectural styles: Ivory Collection, where the interior smoothly connects with the natural surroundings through panoramic windows, light colors and natural materials, and Amber Collection, which embodies an atmosphere of privacy, comfort and exclusivity. The interior space of the villas is thought out to the smallest detail: spacious living rooms, stylish kitchens, elegant master bedrooms and cozy terraces create an impeccable living space. Here, every element serves one purpose - to give residents comfort, inspiration and absolute harmony with the surrounding world.

Life in Acres Villas is not just a prestigious address, but a unique lifestyle that combines privacy, luxury and closeness to nature. Residents will be able to enjoy spacious green areas, modern amenities, swimming pools and recreation areas. This project is created for those who are looking for the perfect combination of elegance, comfort and natural harmony.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Lagoons and natural reservoirs
  • Spacious terraces and lounge areas
  • Sports grounds and an open-air gym
  • Closed clubhouses and pavilions
  • Walking alleys and green parks
Location and nearby infrastructure

Centrally located within the Dubailand area with a very well-connected road network, the community has direct access to the city’s Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Just a 10-minute drive from the bustling Global Village and a mere 5 minutes from the esteemed Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the Hamdan Sports Complex, The Acres is perfectly situated within an established area.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Oasis complex with a swimming pool and parks in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,552
Residential complex New Jumeirah Asora Bay Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and panoramic views, La Mer, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$17,69M
Residence Aquamarine Beach Residences - SOBHA SINIYA ISLAND
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,962
Residential complex Rove Home - Marasi Drive
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,709
Residential complex SOBHA ONE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$548,886
The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal. Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-contro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Bvlgari Penthouse by Meraas
Apartment building Bvlgari Penthouse by Meraas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$37,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Opulent Bulgari Lighthouse positioned along the bay create the impression of a jewel covered by the waters. The perfect backdrop for a life of luxury. Sublime living spaces suspended between the sea and sky. Reflecting unrivaled Bulgarian values craftsmanship, careful precision and timeless …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building The Fift Object1
Apartment building The Fift Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,498
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 36
The 36-story building embraces a captivating concept: family entertainment within reach. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, every aspect is meticulously designed to keep both children and adults engaged. From inviting swimming pools to an imaginative children's playground, acclaimed as one…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications