Residential complex Elite complex Acres Normal Villas with lagoons and green recreation areas in the Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Acres Villas is the epitome of elegance and natural harmony in the heart of Dubai. The complex is represented by two exclusive collections of residences: Acres Normal Villas with spacious villas of 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms and Acres Estates Villas with luxurious mansions of 5, 6 and 7 bedrooms. The architectural solution of this project combines modern style with natural elements, creating a feeling of unlimited space and privacy. Surrounded by green gardens and panoramic views, the villas offer their residents absolute tranquility, while maintaining convenient proximity to urban infrastructure.

Each residence in Acres Villas is created with the concept of harmony and individuality in mind. Buyers can choose from two unique architectural styles: Ivory Collection, where the interior smoothly connects with the natural surroundings through panoramic windows, light colors and natural materials, and Amber Collection, which embodies an atmosphere of privacy, comfort and exclusivity. The interior space of the villas is thought out to the smallest detail: spacious living rooms, stylish kitchens, elegant master bedrooms and cozy terraces create an impeccable living space. Here, every element serves one purpose - to give residents comfort, inspiration and absolute harmony with the surrounding world.

Life in Acres Villas is not just a prestigious address, but a unique lifestyle that combines privacy, luxury and closeness to nature. Residents will be able to enjoy spacious green areas, modern amenities, swimming pools and recreation areas. This project is created for those who are looking for the perfect combination of elegance, comfort and natural harmony.

Lagoons and natural reservoirs

Spacious terraces and lounge areas

Sports grounds and an open-air gym

Closed clubhouses and pavilions

Walking alleys and green parks

Location and nearby infrastructure

Centrally located within the Dubailand area with a very well-connected road network, the community has direct access to the city’s Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Just a 10-minute drive from the bustling Global Village and a mere 5 minutes from the esteemed Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the Hamdan Sports Complex, The Acres is perfectly situated within an established area.