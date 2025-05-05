Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Oak Yard Residences by One Yard is the unique residential complex, where nature and technologies come together, creating the space for comfortable and harmonious life. The project architecture is inspired by natural environment: natural materials are udes in facades and interiors finishing, and every residence is equipped with a spacious terrace, allowing the residents to feel communication with nature without leaving home. Due to "Smart Home" system, you can control lighting, climate and curtains with the click of a button, which makes everyday life even more convenient.

For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, the complex features modern fitness areas: from cardio and strength training to TRX, pilates and yoga. The infinity pool with comfortable lounge areas will become the favourite place for relaxation after a busy day, and the spa areas with a traditional and infrared sauna will allow to recharge the batteries. Working and development are as pleasant as recreation here - Green Business Lab, including a co-working area, Zoom rooms, lecture halls, and a healthy bar, is specially created for this purpose.

The complex is thought out to the last detail: the apartments have premium pillow-top mattresses, ensuring quality sleep, and for children, there is the unique play area Bioliving, where they can explore the world safely. Residents can enjoy cozy barbecue areas, picturesque green parks and relaxing atmosphere of the premium residential space. Everyone will find something for himself here - whether that be comfort, style or perfect life quality!

Amenities:

infinity pool and lounge areas

5 fitness areas: cardio, strength training, TRX, pilates, yoga

two saunas: traditional and infrared

Green Business Lab co-working with zoom rooms, lecture halls, and a healthy bar

Bioliving kids' play area

barbecue area and recreation area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 10/50/40

Features of the flats

German& Italian finishing; Semi furnished with option of fully furnished

Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 22 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes

Airport - 30 minutes

Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure