  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Aqua Dimore

Aqua Dimore

Dubai, UAE
from
€187,548
;
20
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Luxury apartments with a furnished kitchen and necessary appliances! Interest-free installments! High yield - 8%! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental!

Aqua Dimore in Al Barsha South!

Amenities: swimming pool, steam bath, sauna, SPA, jacuzzi, cascading fountains , green landscaped areas, children's playground, modern aerobic hall, meditation area, sky lounge bar, library.

Location:
4 minutes to Dubai Hills shopping center
5 minutes to Dubai Autodrome
7 minutes to Mall Of The Emirates
12 minutes to Dubai Marina
15 minutes to Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Airport

Payment plan :
- 1st option:
50% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion
- 2nd option:
20% - down payment
50 % - at the construction stage
6% - upon completion
24% at 1% - within 24 months after the project is completed
- Option 3:
90% - at the construction stage
10% - upon completion

Write or call, we will answer all your questions! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
19
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€813,907
Apartment building 3BR | The Regent Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€349,000
Apartment building 2BR-Verde-Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€793,000
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€167,409
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€371,022
You are viewing
Aqua Dimore
Dubai, UAE
from
€187,548
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Residential complex Ellington Views 2
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€481,790
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments with panoramic views of the beach! Interest-free installments! Yield from 10% in $! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out! Ellington Views 2 is located in Ras al Khaimah. Infrastructure: beach club, swimming pool, indoor golf simulator, fitness studio, outdoor yoga area. Residents can also enjoy movie nights at the cinema, spa treatments and relaxing outdoors. Location: 4 minutes - InterContinental Mina Al Arab 7 minutes - Al Naeem shopping center 11 minutes - RAK shopping center 12 minutes - RAK Hospital 25 minutes - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport 30 minutes - Daya Fort Payment Plan: 50% - at the construction stage 50% - upon completion We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write! We will provide an investor catalog!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Empire Suites
Apartment building Empire Suites
Dubai, UAE
from
€225,426
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 77–259 m²
2 properties 2
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. One-bedroom premium apartments with advanced infrastructure at Empire Suites in Jumeirah Village Circle! The apartments are fully furnished! Of the premium amenities are: fully furnished rooms, plumbing from Italy, private pools and cinemas on the terrace. The complex includes: a business center, a restaurant, a pool for adults and children, a sauna, a jacuzzi, an aqua gym, a zone for jogging, a barbecue area, mini golf, children's play areas. The complex is just a 5-minute walk from the park, also close to the shopping centers of Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Emirates Mall. Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 50% - under construction 40% - upon completion It is possible to receive VNZH! We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€867,348
The project is an exquisite residential complex from DAMAC Properties, one of the most renowned luxury property developers in the Middle East. Studios, spacious flats with high ceilings and luxury apartments with a terrace and panoramic views over the city. The project has an unusual infrastructure: swimming pools with aqua gym, spa and relaxation pods, an observation deck. Location and nearby infrastructure The site is located in the vibrant heart of Business Bay, with breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The complex will be just a 5-minute drive from Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai and a short walk to the metro station.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go