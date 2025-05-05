  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Reef 1000 Residence with underground gardens and a co-working area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Reef 1000 Residence with underground gardens and a co-working area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Last update: 14/04/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Reef 1000 by Reef Development is an innovative residential complex, which embodies the idea of a harmonious combination of modern design and natural aesthetics. The project is located in Dubai Land Residence Complex and offers unique apartments with the patented architectural solution, including underground gardens and cozy lounge areas. You'll find everything necessary for comfortable life surrounded by luxury, nature and technological innovations here.

Reef 1000 is created for those, who appreciate innovations and comfort. Spacious apartments with high ceilings and thought-out layouts are accompanied with exclusive finishing and modern utility systems. Underground gardens are the unique offering of the project, creating the atmosphere of seclusion and silence. There is also a fitness center, a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, making this complex ideal for families.

Amenities:

  • jacuzzi in the guest villa
  • underground gardens with sitting areas
  • co-working areas
  • sauna
  • kids' play area
  • jogging track
  • indoor and outdoor gyms
  • sitting areas
  • roof-top lounge area and a barbecue area
  • covered cricket court

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan 20/40/40%.

Features of the flats

Units will be unfinished but with full kitchen appliances brand Bosch and of course fit-out.

Advantages

Location in the prospective area of Dubai Land Residence Complex ensures high rental demand. Reef 1000 has the yield of 5.7% and will become a trusted resource in the investment portfolio. The project includes affordable prices with thought-out infrastructure, making it the ideal choice both for life, and for good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubailand is located along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and is easily accessible from key areas such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and the Dubai International Airport. The area is home to several attractions like the Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Outlet Mall.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

