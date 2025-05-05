Residential complex New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Tivano is a unique residential project located in the picturesque area of ​​Dubai Islands. This elegant residential community combines comfort and style. The apartments available for purchase range from 1 to 4 bedrooms. The eight floors in the building, complemented by a cozy rooftop, create an atmosphere of privacy and luxury that will be the perfect place to live.

Residents will be able to enjoy a variety of modern amenities, including a variety of swimming pools, from special ones for children to an indoor infinity pool with breathtaking views of the sea. Spacious, landscaped gardens and playgrounds for children create the perfect environment for active recreation and socializing with family and friends. In addition, amenities include a fitness center with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a cinema with high-quality sound from Bose and a library for uninterrupted relaxation and entertainment.

Amenities:

Swimming pools

Basketball court

BBQ area

Fully equipped kitchen

Gym

Business lounge

Library

Movie theater

Concierge services

Features of the flats

The modern apartments in Tivano are designed with an emphasis on comfort and functionality, each of them is decorated in accordance with the latest trends, offering high-quality finishes. Electronic home control systems make your life even more comfortable and modern. Unique features such as balconies with built-in jacuzzis and smart lighting systems contribute to the creation of a unique coziness and elegance in your new home.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex offers not only luxurious apartments, but also a high level of service, including a 24-hour concierge service, and the presence of a business lounge with an espresso bar and Wi-Fi will allow you to work and hold meetings in a comfortable atmosphere.

The residential project features branded interior items such as doors from Bertolotto (Italy), kitchens, cabinets and sinks from Scavolini (Italy), faucets and sanitary ware from Dornbracht (Germany), sinks and toilets from Villeroy & Boch (Germany), switches and sockets from Legrand (France), tiles from Cercacasa (Spain), countertops and aprons from Travertine (Italy), elevators from Schindler (Switzerland), gym equipment from Technogym (Italy) and a smart home system from Alexa.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location: