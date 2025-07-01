  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$166,370
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27128
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2470007
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

This unique enclave offers a collection of modern residences and facilities, complemented by exclusive amenities designed to provide residents with a remarkable living experience tailored to the needs of urban dwellers. Sleek silhouettes and striking facades are softened by subtle nods to Milan’s storied streets, all within one of Dubai’s most exciting, upcoming districts. It's not just a residence, but an Italian rhythm. Where, nature flourishes, and style lives in every detail. From energy-efficient infrastructure, solar panels, locally sourced materials, to vertical gardens and green roofs on top of every building, everything has been considered to tread a little lighter on the planet.

Features:

  • 6 infinity pools
  • lagoon pool
  • 5 kids' pools
  • multipurpose room
  • cinema
  • kids' play room
  • state-of-the-art gym
  • tennis courts
  • retail spaces
  • jogging and bike tracks
  • saunas, jacuzzis, steam rooms
  • barbecue areas
  • parking
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This stunning destination boasts a convenient location, providing easy access to major roads and a variety of captivating attractions that promise exhilarating experiences, vibrant cultural festivities, and numerous opportunities for active engagement, making it an essential stop for both residents and visitors alike.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$240,741
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,714
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,94M
Residential complex Cove by Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$173,106
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,169
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$166,370
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Couture by Cavalli is the ultimate expression of luxury living with a designer touch. This exclusive collection of residences along the Dubai Canal offers a contemporary and lavish lifestyle for the exceptional few. The tower, designed by Roberto Cavalli, showcases Italian elegance and refin…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Riviera Reve by Azizi
Apartment building Riviera Reve by Azizi
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$299,692
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Experience the elegance of Azizi Riviera, a brand new project by the renowned builder Azizi, featuring a penthouse with stunning views of the sparkling lagoon. Enjoy the charm of the French Riviera-inspired Boulevard, where you can walk and relax in a luxurious residential community that off…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of serviced apartments Sky Suites with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of serviced apartments Sky Suites with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$424,528
We offer fully serviced and furnished hotel apartments. All the flats have private swimming pools and outdoor cinemas. The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces with swimming pools, lounge and barbecue areas. The residence features a restaurant and a business lounge, a cinema, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications