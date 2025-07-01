Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE

This unique enclave offers a collection of modern residences and facilities, complemented by exclusive amenities designed to provide residents with a remarkable living experience tailored to the needs of urban dwellers. Sleek silhouettes and striking facades are softened by subtle nods to Milan’s storied streets, all within one of Dubai’s most exciting, upcoming districts. It's not just a residence, but an Italian rhythm. Where, nature flourishes, and style lives in every detail. From energy-efficient infrastructure, solar panels, locally sourced materials, to vertical gardens and green roofs on top of every building, everything has been considered to tread a little lighter on the planet.
Features:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.Location and nearby infrastructure
This stunning destination boasts a convenient location, providing easy access to major roads and a variety of captivating attractions that promise exhilarating experiences, vibrant cultural festivities, and numerous opportunities for active engagement, making it an essential stop for both residents and visitors alike.