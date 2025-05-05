  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Premier residential development The Element with a wide range of amenities in Sobha One area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$501,678
14/04/2025
$498,580
13/04/2025
$498,872
12/04/2025
$500,735
11/04/2025
$512,050
10/04/2025
$514,136
09/04/2025
$516,723
08/04/2025
$516,400
06/04/2025
$516,702
05/04/2025
$511,995
04/04/2025
$518,840
03/04/2025
$524,594
02/04/2025
$523,488
01/04/2025
$522,304
30/03/2025
$520,698
29/03/2025
$524,591
28/03/2025
$526,507
27/03/2025
$524,662
26/03/2025
$524,334
25/03/2025
$522,544
24/03/2025
$514,108
;
15
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Element, a unique residential complex in the heart of Sobha One, opens up a world of boundless space, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, from the glittering metropolis skyline to the picturesque waters of Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. Each residence here is the epitome of luxury and comfort, where stylish interiors filled with natural light create an atmosphere of peace and inspiration. The project features exclusive apartments with 1–4 bedrooms, thought out to the smallest detail, while natural materials and elegant finishes emphasize the impeccable taste and high status of the owner.

The rooftop of the complex features a stunning resort-style swimming pool with a 270° panoramic view, while a stylish lounge area and observation deck offer magnificent views. For an active lifestyle, the complex offers a professionally equipped gym, sports ground, yoga and Pilates studios, a paddle court and a crossfit area. Not only can you stay in shape, but you can also enjoy the fresh air while jogging along the picturesque paths or meditating on a secluded terrace. Golf lovers will appreciate the first of its kind in Dubai, the 18-hole Pitch & Putt Golf Club, which offers excellent conditions for playing at any time of the day. After a busy day, you can relax in the Jacuzzi or have a cozy evening by the open fireplace. And for family recreation, there are playgrounds, a kids' club and a teen zone with VR games and a modern cinema. The promenade with restaurants and cafes by the water will be an ideal place for romantic dinners, business meetings or relaxing with friends, and an indoor co-working area and a business lounge will provide ideal conditions for work.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pool and jacuzzi
  • Paddle court and table tennis
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga, Pilates and meditation areas
  • Tracks and bike paths
  • Rooftop lounge area
  • Library
  • Cinema
  • Multifunctional hall
  • Kids and teen clubs
  • Coworking areas, business lounge
  • 18-hole golf course
Location and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to its strategic location, the project offers quick access to key areas of Dubai, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
