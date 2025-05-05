Residential complex Premier residential development The Element with a wide range of amenities in Sobha One area, Dubai, UAE

The Element, a unique residential complex in the heart of Sobha One, opens up a world of boundless space, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, from the glittering metropolis skyline to the picturesque waters of Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. Each residence here is the epitome of luxury and comfort, where stylish interiors filled with natural light create an atmosphere of peace and inspiration. The project features exclusive apartments with 1–4 bedrooms, thought out to the smallest detail, while natural materials and elegant finishes emphasize the impeccable taste and high status of the owner.

The rooftop of the complex features a stunning resort-style swimming pool with a 270° panoramic view, while a stylish lounge area and observation deck offer magnificent views. For an active lifestyle, the complex offers a professionally equipped gym, sports ground, yoga and Pilates studios, a paddle court and a crossfit area. Not only can you stay in shape, but you can also enjoy the fresh air while jogging along the picturesque paths or meditating on a secluded terrace. Golf lovers will appreciate the first of its kind in Dubai, the 18-hole Pitch & Putt Golf Club, which offers excellent conditions for playing at any time of the day. After a busy day, you can relax in the Jacuzzi or have a cozy evening by the open fireplace. And for family recreation, there are playgrounds, a kids' club and a teen zone with VR games and a modern cinema. The promenade with restaurants and cafes by the water will be an ideal place for romantic dinners, business meetings or relaxing with friends, and an indoor co-working area and a business lounge will provide ideal conditions for work.

Swimming pool and jacuzzi

Paddle court and table tennis

Sports ground

Yoga, Pilates and meditation areas

Tracks and bike paths

Rooftop lounge area

Library

Cinema

Multifunctional hall

Kids and teen clubs

Coworking areas, business lounge

18-hole golf course

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to its strategic location, the project offers quick access to key areas of Dubai, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport.