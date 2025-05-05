Residential complex New Ghaff Land Residence with a swimming pool close to the airport, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,180
;
10
About the complex

Ghaff Land Residence is a nine-storey residential complex with 168 apartments featuring different layouts: from elegant studios to comfortable apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every detail of the interior is carefully thought out, looking after your comfort.

Ghaff Land Residence offers a wide range of services, which will make your life more bright and vibrant. Plunge into the refreshing swimming pool, go in for sports in the modern equipped gym, and allow your children to enjoy themselves on the playground. Ghaff Land Residence is not just selection of an apartment, it's a decision to make the space full of luxury and comfort for the whole family and everybody who aims for high quality of life in one of the most vibrant corners of Dubai.

Features

  • fitness center
  • swimming pool
  • kids' playground
  • roof-top yoga area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Instalments (50/50):

40% - during construction

10% - upon completion (4th quarter of 2025)

50% - within 2 years after completion (12.5% every half a year).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is conveniently located allowing you to get to the key facilities as soon as possible:

  • First Avenue Mall Motor City – 5 minutes
  • Royal Grammar School Guildford – 5 minutes
  • Mediclinic Parkview Hospital – 12 minutes
  • DWC Airport – 20 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

