Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€283,662
About the complex

The large-scale resort project in Dubai - a huge number of apartments and houses, as well as the city's new opera house. The complex is named Venice because of the concept of residential buildings next to lagoons.

The project also features a large plaza with amenities and commercial space, lagoons with beaches and an 18km promenade.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include cinema halls, shopping malls, boutiques, cafes, restaurants, a cable car, a cultural centre and a new opera house, hospitals, international schools.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the south of Dubai, in close proximity to the metro station and Etihad Rail network.

It is also a 5-7 minute drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and the new Emirates Road motorway. A 15-minute drive will take you to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest amusement park complex in the Middle East. Dubai Marina, Palm Jebel Ali Islands and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25-30 minutes.

Dubai, UAE

