Residential complex Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai - Azizi Ameer

Azizi Ameer – Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai.
Modern Architecture. High Connectivity. Family-Friendly Komfort.
1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2/Q4 2027
Project Overview:
Azizi Ameer is a contemporary mid-rise residential tower in the well-established Al Furjan district by Azizi Developments. With 104 thoughtfully designed apartments, this community-oriented project offers premium-lifestyle living close to Dubai Marina, Discovery Gardens and the Jebel Ali metro station.
Prices & Sizes (approx.)
🟨 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 75 m² from 300.00€
🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 460.000€
🟨 3 Bedroom ~ 150 m² from 537.000€
Payment plan: 10% upon booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.
Apartment Features:
Bright open-plan layout with large glazed windows.
Private balcony or terrace with community views.
Fully equipped kitchen with modern cabinetry.
Built-in wardrobes and designer bathrooms.
Smart-home features (in selected units).
Lifestyle & Amenities:
Separate pools for adults and children.
Landscaped gardens, jogging & yoga paths.
Gym, indoor play zone & mini cinema.
Retail outlets & café on podium level.
Covered resident & visitor parking.
High-speed elevators and 24/7 security.
Prime Location – Al Furjan, Dubai:
Adjacent to Discovery Gardens Metro Station (Green Line)
Connected to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
10–15 min drive to Dubai Marina, Ibn Battuta Mall and Expo City
Community has parks, schools, clinics, retail & family.
Perfect For:
Investors seeking steady rental yields and capital appreciation.
Young families desiring functional, stylish living.
Professionals valuing metro connectivity and proximity to Marina/Expo.
Long-term residents seeking secure, community-oriented living.