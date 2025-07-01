Residential complex Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai - Azizi Ameer

Azizi Ameer – Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai.

Modern Architecture. High Connectivity. Family-Friendly Komfort.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2/Q4 2027

Project Overview:

Azizi Ameer is a contemporary mid-rise residential tower in the well-established Al Furjan district by Azizi Developments. With 104 thoughtfully designed apartments, this community-oriented project offers premium-lifestyle living close to Dubai Marina, Discovery Gardens and the Jebel Ali metro station.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

🟨 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 75 m² from 300.00€

🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 460.000€

🟨 3 Bedroom ~ 150 m² from 537.000€

Payment plan: 10% upon booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Apartment Features:

Bright open-plan layout with large glazed windows.

Private balcony or terrace with community views.

Fully equipped kitchen with modern cabinetry.

Built-in wardrobes and designer bathrooms.

Smart-home features (in selected units).

Lifestyle & Amenities:

Separate pools for adults and children.

Landscaped gardens, jogging & yoga paths.

Gym, indoor play zone & mini cinema.

Retail outlets & café on podium level.

Covered resident & visitor parking.

High-speed elevators and 24/7 security.

Prime Location – Al Furjan, Dubai:

Adjacent to Discovery Gardens Metro Station (Green Line)

Connected to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

10–15 min drive to Dubai Marina , Ibn Battuta Mall and Expo City

Community has parks, schools, clinics, retail & family.

Perfect For: