  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai - Azizi Ameer

Residential complex Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai - Azizi Ameer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$352,426
6
ID: 27138
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Azizi Ameer – Stylish Living in Al Furjan, Dubai.

Modern Architecture. High Connectivity. Family-Friendly Komfort.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2/Q4 2027

Project Overview:

Azizi Ameer is a contemporary mid-rise residential tower in the well-established Al Furjan district by Azizi Developments. With 104 thoughtfully designed apartments, this community-oriented project offers premium-lifestyle living close to Dubai Marina, Discovery Gardens and the Jebel Ali metro station.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

  • 🟨 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 75 m² from 300.00€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 460.000€

  • 🟨 3 Bedroom ~ 150 m² from 537.000€

Payment plan: 10% upon booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Apartment Features:

  • Bright open-plan layout with large glazed windows.

  • Private balcony or terrace with community views.

  • Fully equipped kitchen with modern cabinetry.

  • Built-in wardrobes and designer bathrooms.

  • Smart-home features (in selected units).

Lifestyle & Amenities:

  • Separate pools for adults and children.

  • Landscaped gardens, jogging & yoga paths.

  • Gym, indoor play zone & mini cinema.

  • Retail outlets & café on podium level.

  • Covered resident & visitor parking.

  • High-speed elevators and 24/7 security.

Prime Location – Al Furjan, Dubai:

  • Adjacent to Discovery Gardens Metro Station (Green Line)

  • Connected to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

  • 10–15 min drive to Dubai Marina, Ibn Battuta Mall and Expo City

  • Community has parks, schools, clinics, retail & family.

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking steady rental yields and capital appreciation.

  • Young families desiring functional, stylish living.

  • Professionals valuing metro connectivity and proximity to Marina/Expo.

  • Long-term residents seeking secure, community-oriented living.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

