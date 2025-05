We offer floating villas with roof-top terraces and infinity pools.

The unique residence, surrounded by the ocean, features a 5-star hotel with 200 rooms. The houses are connected to the central hotel by pontoons.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Solar panels

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located right in the heart of the ocean and accessible by only yachts, boats, and helicopters.