  3. Adhara Star by Acube Developers

Adhara Star by Acube Developers

Dubai, UAE
from
€266,624
19
About the complex

AG Luxury Properties is pleased to present this 1-bedroom apartment in Adhara Star, located in the Aryan, Dubai area.

PRICE START: 1,038,500 AED

PLAN PAYMENTS
60% During construction
40% after transfer
or payment plan 1%

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
17
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 72.4
Price per m², EUR 3 684
Apartment price, EUR 266 624
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 80.9
Price per m², EUR 3 295
Apartment price, EUR 266 624
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 0.1
Price per m², EUR 1 890 952 – 2 539 279
Apartment price, EUR 266 624
New building location
Dubai, UAE

