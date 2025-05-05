Residential complex New Riviera Lodge Residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Let us introduce Riviera Lodge Residences to you - it's a unique residential project in the heart of the most rapidly developing areas of Dubai. Here, you'll find a combination of luxury and comfort in the spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence has a study. Riviera Lodge is not just accommodation, but a lifestyle, which gives you an opportunity to enjoy bright urban atmosphere without loosing the feeling of coziness and tranquility.

The modern 6-storey building embodies the features of modern and luxury accommodation. The architectural style of Riviera Lodge combines elegance and functionality, and carefully thought out interiors are made using high-quality materials. Moreover, modern "smart" technologies make your life the most comfortable and convenient.

In the territory of the complex, there are modern fitness centers, a luxury swimming pool and a spa salon, where you can relax after a busy day. Perfectly designed gardens and kids' playgrounds create the ideal conditions for family recreation. Safety and comfort are provided by around-the-clock services and security.

Features

swimming pool

gym

basketball cout

jogging and bike paths

kids' playground

spa and sauna

tennis court

"Smart Home" system

around-the-clock security

barbecue area

fully equipped kitchen

numerous parks, cafes and restaurants

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (50/50):

10% - EOI

10% - signing of sales and purchase agreement

10% - in 30 days after signing

10% - in 90 days after sighing

10% - in 150 days after signing

50% - completion (1 quarter of 2026).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riviera Lodge location is one more important issue, making it attractive. It's located in close proximity to Gadaf culture and leisure park, Circle Mall and sports complexes, which make it an ideal choice for everybody. Convenient access to the main highways and key areas of the city provides connectivity and opportunity to enjoy all the beauty of life in Dubai.

The project is conveniently located:

• Dubai Hills Mall – 11 minutes

• Burj Al Arab – 17 minutes

• Dubai Mall – 19 minutes

• District 2020 – 22 minutes

• Dubai Int. Airport – 25 minutes

• DWC Airport – 30 minutes