Binghatti House

Designer apartments overlooking Dubai Canal
Nestled on the banks of Dubai Canal at Safa Park is Cavalli Couture, a collection of designer 3 to 5-bedroom apartments and 6-bedroom penthouses featuring interiors by Cavalli and opening out to dramatic views of Safa Park, Dubai Canal, Business Bay and the placid waters of the Gulf.
Each of the homes at Cavalli Couture are distinguished by exquisite craftsmanship with the luxury of a private terrace, enabling seamless access to the rooftop infinity pool and recreation zone, where the finer things in life can be appreciated, from sunrise to sunset.
The community
Cavalli Couture is hidden away inside Safa Park by the banks of Dubai Canal, with seamless access to Al Wasl Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Opening onto scenic views of Dubai Canal, Safa Park and the sea, Cavalli Couture is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira.
Minutes away from Cavalli Couture are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk, La Mer as well as Jumeira Beach.
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a conference room, a parking, around-the-clock concierge service, a lounge area, a library, a kids' playground, a cinema, infinity pools, a tennis court, a massage room, a yoga area, a jogging track, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Miele kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.
Jumeirah - 15 minutes
Business Bay - 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Payment plan; - Initial installment - 20% - During construction - 80% Convenience and services; - 3 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms - Unfurnished - Size: 2198 square feet - Balcony / terrace - maid room - Ladies toilet room - dressing room - Living area - Restaurants and outlets - gym - Pool - BBQ area - Children's playground - Park and recreation area - Biking and treadmill - School and Institute - Water activity - Yoga and meditation - Fitness club - Room spa and saunas - Restaurant and cafe - Medical center
Location:
- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall