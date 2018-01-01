  1. Realting.com
Binghatti House

Dubai, UAE
€141,207
About the complex

Binghatti House | Elegant Design ILuxury Living
Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Description

Starting price: 550,000 AED

Payment Plan:
– 70% during construction
– 30% Transmission

The completion date is September 2024.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
27
New building location
Dubai, UAE

