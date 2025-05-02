Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Villa 4 rooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
$680,536
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$4,64M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$2,88M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 686 m²
Number of floors 3
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$4,83M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 3
The Ultra -Luxury project is located on the island of natural origin, washed by the waters o…
$6,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Sobha Siniyah Island introduces a breathtaking villa project in the heart of Umm Al Quwain, …
$2,90M
Villa 5 rooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 340 m²
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
$1,09M
Villa 4 rooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 780 m²
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
$705,045
4 room house in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
4 room house
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 2
Area and prices: ❗️Villa 4 bedroom from 553 m2 from $2.86 mln ❗️Villa 5 bedroom from 820 m…
$3,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 671 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive villa in the new community Coral Beach Villas with private access to the beach! Pa…
$4,68M
Villa 4 rooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 773 m²
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …
$735,273
6 bedroom house in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
6 bedroom house
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
These exceptional villas are located in one of the UAE’s most exclusive coastal developments…
$6,38M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 909 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$6,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$2,89M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
These exceptional villas are located in one of the UAE’s most exclusive coastal developments…
$4,54M
