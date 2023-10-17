Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
41
House To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Area 464 m²
€1,64M
Villa Villa in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Saadiyat lagoons
€1,64M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option f…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to rea…
€2,86M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€902,687
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 15
€1,47M
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 1
The complex brings to life the dream of a luxurious life on the seashore with the sophistica…
€333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
€1,43M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
€985,976
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and five-be…
€1,61M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
€462,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
€775,217
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
€687,408

Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir