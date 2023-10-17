UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Houses
Houses for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Abu Dhabi
41
House
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
464 m²
€1,64M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Saadiyat lagoons
€1,64M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
4
279 m²
2
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option f…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
1 022 m²
2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to rea…
€2,86M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
504 m²
2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
389 m²
2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€902,687
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
298 m²
15
€1,47M
Recommend
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1
The complex brings to life the dream of a luxurious life on the seashore with the sophistica…
€333,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
5
625 m²
2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
6
351 m²
2
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7
7
720 m²
3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
5
271 m²
2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
€985,976
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
6
566 m²
2
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and five-be…
€1,61M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
3
124 m²
2
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
€462,591
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
4
124 m²
2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
4
124 m²
2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
6
348 m²
3
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
€775,217
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5
6
273 m²
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
€687,408
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate
villas
townhouses
Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL