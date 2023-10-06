Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai Studio City
90
DAMAC Hills
52
Al Barsha South
17
Dubai Media City
17
City Of Arabia
16
Business Bay
10
Nad Al Sheba
9
Palm Jumeirah
9
614 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sportscity - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kitc…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
€632,473
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€567,935
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Introducing DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses with gleaming facades located in a new residentia…
€613,112
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€600,204
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€645,381
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€645,381
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€756,128
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€4,55M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€4,14M
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 604 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 4 bedroom villa located at Garden Homes Frond C in …
€10,13M
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
€479,550
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
€654,901
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
€727,899
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
€545,534
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
€652,043
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€472,161
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Verona at Damac Hills 2 is a new vibrant and extraordinary development by Damac Properties t…
€523,533
House in Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Dubai, UAE
House in city center
Dubai, UAE
Price on request

Property types in Dubai

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
