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Houses for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms + maid room | Corner villaReady-made villa in a quiet area - …
$490,130
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$1,01M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Floating Residences by Buddha-Bar are unique luxury floating residences and resort lifestyle…
$5,99M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses in the elite residential complex Reportage Hills in Dubailand, Dubai! Private par…
$1,12M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Price is starting from 1,760,000 | From 73 sqm Ocean Cove at Rashid Yachts & Marina – A Wate…
$479,237
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Area 668 m²
Dubailand: 5 minutes from Dubai Rugby Sevens 8 minutes from Dubai Outlet Mall 30 minutes fro…
$4,15M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Greenz by Danube is a gated community of townhouses and villas in Dubai Academic City!Greenz…
$1,18M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom house in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 838 m²
Number of floors 13
Premium apartments in the modern Casa Canal complex in Al Safa area! High rental income! Int…
$14,98M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas Offering Ease of Payment in Dubai Dubailand Luxury villas in Wadi Al Safa, Dub…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 30
Bugatti Residences by BinghattiDelivery free for the buyerExperience the first Hyper Form li…
$5,74M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Raiha Stand Alone Villa in Waada is a premium private villa in Dubai South!Raiha Stand Alone…
$1,25M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 2
Fleurs De Jardin, MBR City is a gated collection of villas and mansions in Meydan D11 with l…
$7,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Floor 2/2
Ibiza at DAMAC Lagoons — Mediterranean-Inspired Townhouses in Dubai   Description I…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$876,712
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover luxury living at its finest with this exquisite 4-bedroom townhouse in Habtoor Gran…
$6,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Offering a Lifestyle and Investment Opportunity in a Magnificent Community in Dubaila…
$1,60M
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4 bedroom house in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 635 m²
Number of floors 13
Premium apartments in the modern Casa Canal complex in Al Safa area! High rental income! Int…
$8,92M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses with Premium Amenities in JVC Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is one of Duba…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Area 283 m²
Apartment area 283 sq. m. Balcony area 60 sq. m. Roof area 475 sq.m. About the Grand Pol…
$2,15M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 481 m²
Comfortable townhouse Kensington Gardens in Dubai International City! Fully furnished kitche…
$1,89M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas and townhouses in the new Nad Al Sheba Gardens project in Nad Al Sheba Gardens…
$3,10M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Athlon’s expertly designed luxury villas and townhouses deliver a vibrant living experience.…
$1,61M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Villas with 1% Monthly Payment Plan in Dubai Academic City This residential …
$1,18M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 4
Bentley Home Villas with Private Pool in Dubai Meydan These villas are in a complex built on…
$7,44M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 7 500 m²
The Crown Penthouse – Raffles The PalmIconic residence of77,707 sq ft spread over three
Price on request
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Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Starting from AED 1,870,000 | From 68 to 85 sqm Nestled within Dubai Creek Harbour, Palace R…
$509,190
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 929 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 5.4%)! The Crest in Mohammed Bin Rashid City! Full…
$23,69M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Starting from AED 1,800,000 | From 166 to 172 sqm Amaranta at Villanova is a thoughtfully de…
$490,129
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Dubai

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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