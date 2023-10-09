Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in UAE

Dubai
451
Sharjah Emirate
101
Abu Dhabi Emirate
48
Abu Dhabi
41
Ras al-Khaimah
20
Sharjah
17
Umm al-Quwain
4
Ajman
3
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,30M
House with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
House with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Area 2 044 m²
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta Oro Ma…
€28,51M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
€336,755
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
€143,255
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Valley & nbsp; & mdash…
€472,292
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Tal & nbsp; and mdash;…
€318,468
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
€1,37M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
€1,17M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
€1,22M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€556,291
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€439,571
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
€1,88M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
€663,976
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
€449,865

luxury
