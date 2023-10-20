Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

20 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€1,38M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€756,167
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€3,88M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€2,02M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€728,785
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€498,002
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
€1,75M
4 room house in Ras, UAE
4 room house
Ras, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 457 m²
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Marbell…
€2,00M
4 room house in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
4 room house
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 214 m²
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Marbell…
€2,00M
5 room house in Ras, UAE
5 room house
Ras, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
New modern Villa for sale in Dhait South on main Street, Block 13 size 100×100 , corner , 5…
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Floor 1/2
Is Located Al Hamra Village with houses belonging to a number of VVIPs. 50 minutes from Duba…
€727,357
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,64M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€517,920
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 381 m²
Floor 2/2
Al Hamra is a good residential and investment area, it has a golf club, it has the biggest m…
€3,13M
Townhouse in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Area 27 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhouses in a luxurious residential community of Ras Al Khaimah. Marbel…
€617,217
Townhouse in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Area 21 m²
Located at the natural Hayat Island, the newest Mina Al Arab development offers spacious 2 b…
€488,630
3 room house in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
3 room house
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
***Limited Availability*** Semi-detached three bedroom villas on private Falcon Island, A…
€430,000
2 room house in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 room house
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Two Bedroom Townhouses located on a private Falcon Island, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah,…
€283,600
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 28/2
In the very center of Benidorm, two large avant-garde buildings rise, from which views of th…
€678,093
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
€462,777

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
