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Houses for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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28 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Isola Villa Terra Collection: ultra-luxury villa on Pearl Jumeirah!Isola Villa Terra Collect…
$16,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 798 m²
Falcón Island AlHamra presents a premium complex for those who want to live a resort image
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
The Last-Ever Townhouses Opportunity in Prestigious Al Hamra Village Representing an exclusi…
$1,04M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a coastal residential complex on Al Marjan Island with apartment…
$5,21M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom house in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom house
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Two Bedroom Townhouses located on a private Falcon Island, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah,…
$283,553
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island - branded residences by the sea with full service, land…
$2,64M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 2
Falcón Island AlHamra presents a premium complex for those who want to live a resort image
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhaya, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhaya, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 334 m²
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and beach access! A wonderful apartment for li…
$1,82M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom house
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
FALCON Island 3BR+M TOWNHOUSE in Alhamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah!Spacious townhouse 3BR+MI…
$843,997
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$992,481
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Price starts from AED 1,752,911 | From 179 sqm Marbella Villas II – Waterfront Sophisticatio…
$477,307
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in the collection of coastal luxury residences Falcon Island from developer Al Ham…
$857,767
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Nasim Al Bahr Residences is a coastal residential complex on Al Marjan Island with apartment…
$6,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
The Last-Ever Townhouses Opportunity in Prestigious Al Hamra Village Representing an exclusi…
$1,34M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$832,851
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,13M
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Villa 2 rooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
$489,910
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
$2,14M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom house in Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
New modern Villa for sale in Dhait South on main Street, Block 13 size 100×100 , corner , 5…
$889,106
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4 bedroom house in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 214 m²
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Marbell…
$2,18M
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3 bedroom house in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom house
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
***Limited Availability*** Semi-detached three bedroom villas on private Falcon Island, A…
$429,929
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4 bedroom house in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
$1,91M
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Townhouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Area 21 m²
Located at the natural Hayat Island, the newest Mina Al Arab development offers spacious 2 b…
$517,320
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
$4,11M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Area 27 m²
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhouses in a luxurious residential community of Ras Al Khaimah. Marbel…
$653,457
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4 bedroom house in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 457 m²
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Marbell…
$2,17M
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Property types in Ras al-Khaimah

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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