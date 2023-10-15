Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

House in city center in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€1,36M
House in city center in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€1,86M
House in city center in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€2,42M
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
House
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
House in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
House
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in city center in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Area 206 m²
€918,907
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€471,600
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,83M
Villa 4 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,06M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 247 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€725,658
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€652,885
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€2,29M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 671 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€6,17M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 452 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,36M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€678,524
3 room townhouse in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€612,484
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€1,72M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 674 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€1,81M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€828,731
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 436 m²
Resale Unit 5 bedrooms villa with private pool in Sendian is the first phase & soonest hando…
€1,35M
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,81M
Villa 5 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 601 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€440,264

