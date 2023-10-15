UAE
Sharjah
17
House
Clear all
101 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€1,36M
Recommend
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€1,86M
Recommend
House in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€2,42M
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
House
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse in city center
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
206 m²
€918,907
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2
3
182 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€471,600
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6
7
857 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5
6
620 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,83M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4
5
328 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€1,06M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4
5
247 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€725,658
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3
4
218 m²
Saro at Masaar is the seventh phase of the residential development by Arada Developer that p…
€652,885
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6
7
857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€2,29M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7
7
1 671 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€6,17M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
8
7
1 452 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,36M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4
4
247 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€678,524
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3
4
218 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€612,484
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5
6
620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 3 & 4 bedroom townhous…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6
7
1 674 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€1,81M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5
6
620 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
4
5
293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€828,731
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5
7
436 m²
Resale Unit 5 bedrooms villa with private pool in Sendian is the first phase & soonest hando…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6
7
857 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,81M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5
6
601 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€1,55M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2
3
182 m²
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
€440,264
Recommend
