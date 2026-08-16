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Houses for sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
21
Al Hamriyah
6
Al Batayih
4
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32 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 257 m²
Luxury Waterfront Living Designed for Families, Investors, and Lifestyle Buyers Experienc…
$762,423
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Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 612 m²
Waterfron Villas with private beach, walking distance from the sea. Available 0% interest…
$1,15M
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Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Unique natural complex Hayyan! Great option for living! Interest-free installments!Completio…
$547,671
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
DD CO DEDD CO DE
5 bedroom house in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 858 m²
Exclusive new project Masaar Sequoia! A good option for living and investment! High level of…
$2,43M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Waterfron Villas with beach access and in walking distance from the sea. Available 0% int…
$685,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas Madain Square located in the heart of Sharjah! The highlight of the project i…
$661,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Villa 4 rooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Dubai, United Arab EmiratesWelcome to DG Villas – an exclusive collection of 4 and 5 bedroom…
$1,71M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$609,679
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
Unique natural complex Hayyan! Great option for living! Interest-free installments!Completio…
$657,260
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$1,19M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas Madain Square located in the heart of Sharjah! The highlight of the project i…
$796,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
6 bedroom house in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
6 bedroom house
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 667 m²
Unique natural complex Hayyan! Great option for living! Interest-free installments!Completio…
$1,92M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$2,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom house in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom house
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 668 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique natural complex Hayyan! Great option for living! Interest-free installments!Completio…
$1,78M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom house in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$1,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$1,66M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$778,778
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Masaar 3 is a forest oasis with smart homes, nature and investment appeal.Arada Developments…
$759,717
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 rooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 504 m²
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
$285,940
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Set within a vast green landscape, these luxurious villas offer a perfect harmony of city pr…
$826,173
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Villa 2 rooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 639 m²
Al wasayef real state please to offer the one of a kind Modern Townhouse in Sharjah that you…
$348,274
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Villa 5 rooms in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 10 000 m²
GREAT OFFER!! This excellent designed residential community is the first of its kind with a …
$762,505
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Villa 5 rooms in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
$762,502
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
$531,233
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 rooms in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
Own 2bedroom spacious Villa for 999,999 AED only.!! These magnificent villas are situated …
$272,320
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Villa 2 rooms in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
This excellent spacious designed is the first of its kind residential community with a Plot …
$272,323
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Located in one of Sharjah’s most innovative residential projects, these eco-conscious villas…
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$2,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
Situated just minutes from Sharjah’s city center, these luxury villas are part of an expansi…
$2,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
These luxury villas are nestled in an expansive residential project just minutes away from t…
$596,361
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Property types in Sharjah Emirate

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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