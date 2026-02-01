Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

villas
5
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 30
Bugatti Residences by BinghattiProvision free for the buyerExperience the first Hyper Form l…
$5,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
5 room house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 room house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Area 1 218 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 311 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
NicoleNicole
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 521 m²
Floor 20/23
Ultra-Luxury Flats with World-Class Amenities in Business Bay, Dubai The flats are located i…
$12,98M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Turn KeyTurn Key
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 116
$3,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 116
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 530 m²
Floor 13/13
Foreign real estate from $40,000. Free consultation. Help in obtaining resident status.We wi…
$8,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go