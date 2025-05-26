Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
211
Abu Dhabi
123
Umm Al Quwain
15
Abu Dhabi Emirate
140
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Hello! Great offer: 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses are on sale from a reliable company, Dubai Ho…
$736,986
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green…
$15,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$2,89M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses Park Greens with a large park and a beach, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE…
$748,568
Leave a request
