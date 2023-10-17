Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sharjah, UAE

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€825,442
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/2
€919,949
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€719,294
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 438 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€5,32M
Villa 5 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 528 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€936,361
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€652,615
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sharjah, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 293 m²
Welcoming the exclusive release of Azalea at Masaar community, a new development by Arada De…
€814,092
Villa 4 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 371 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€709,364
Villa 3 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Qatah, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Sharjah Garden City, is a beautiful and luscious green residential complex on Maliha Road Sh…
€490,106
Villa 6 room villa in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 674 m²
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
€6,31M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€2,83M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€1,03M
Villa 2 room villa with maid's room, with Community view, with Allowed in Qatah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with maid's room, with Community view, with Allowed
Qatah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
This excellent spacious designed is the first of its kind residential community with a Plot …
€258,017
Villa 5 room villa with garden view, with Community view, with Allowed in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with garden view, with Community view, with Allowed
Qatah, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 10 000 m²
GREAT OFFER!! This excellent designed residential community is the first of its kind with a …
€722,446
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with laundry, with Community view in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with laundry, with Community view
Qatah, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
€722,443
Villa 2 room villa with garden view, with Community view, with Allowed in Qatah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with garden view, with Community view, with Allowed
Qatah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
Own 2bedroom spacious Villa for 999,999 AED only.!! These magnificent villas are situated …
€258,013
Villa 2 room villa with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 639 m²
Al wasayef real state please to offer the one of a kind Modern Townhouse in Sharjah that you…
€329,977

