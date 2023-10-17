Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Abu Dhabi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

villas
22
townhouses
13
House To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
House in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
House in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Area 464 m²
€1,64M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to rea…
€2,86M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€1,05M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€902,687
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 15
€1,47M
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 1
The complex brings to life the dream of a luxurious life on the seashore with the sophistica…
€333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
€1,43M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
€985,976
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and five-be…
€1,61M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
€462,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
€453,844
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
€775,217
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
€687,408
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
€933,863
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
€656,298
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€715,962
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€752,279
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€778,219
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
€440,991
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
€739,308

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir