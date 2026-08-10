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Houses for sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

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villas
105
townhouses
25
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163 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the luxury residential complex Naseem Al Jurf, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai!…
$1,70M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,19M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 8
Budget apartment in the new complex Royal Park in Abu Dhabi! Apartment for life and investme…
$899,897
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$855,022
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,00M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom house in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-Luxury Manchester City Branded Waterfront Villas & Elite Athletic Living Located in th…
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,20M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$2,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$1,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in AlJurf Gardens – Kayan 2! Prime location along Sahel Al Emarat coast! Exc…
$1,55M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$1,20M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with Covered Parking on Yas Island Near Golf Courses These townhouses are located…
$920,261
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$3,07M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Townhouses with Premium Amenities and Easy Access to Airport in Khalifa City This developmen…
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,21M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Baia by Reportage Group are waterfront townhouses for sale in Al Raha Creek, Abu Dhabi.Baia …
$1,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 7
Sensi is a modern coastal residence on Saadiyat Island with high investment potential.Sensi …
$3,50M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 5
Reportage Village Abu Dhabi is a premium townhouse community in Khalifa City.Reportage Villa…
$1,19M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
6 bedroom house in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
6 bedroom house
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the new luxury community Bloom Living Almeria in Abu Dhabi! Exclusive infrastructur…
$2,37M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Abu Dhabi Yas Island The apart…
$1,62M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-Luxury Homes with Estidama Pearl 3 Certification in Masdar City Masdar City is a pioneer…
$1,00M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,65M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$2,10M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 5
Baia by Reportage Group are waterfront townhouses for sale in Al Raha Creek, Abu Dhabi.Baia …
$1,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$3,00M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$993,895
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,16M
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Sea view
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