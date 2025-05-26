Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in United Arab Emirates

87 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$957,374
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$2,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$5,23M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 2
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$2,68M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 653 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,14M
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 463 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 573 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,14M
3 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
arabian ranches 3 — New General Project EMAAR Properties in Dubai. His first two phases, the…
$712,330
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$858,632
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
$2,80M
Villa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 243 m²
Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a collection of villas and townhouses surrounded by lush parks in th…
$2,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 646 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet aw…
$3,11M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
$834,543
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — A modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing Dubai …
$3,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — it is a completely autonomous com…
$355,830
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$6,16M
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
$531,695
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$3,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 573 m²
Number of floors 4
Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve wi…
$16,14M
