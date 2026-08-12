Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dubai, UAE

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Beachfront Apartments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Business Bay
126
Deira
46
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523 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6
Eltiera Heights is  first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for …
Price on request
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/45
Waterfront Flats in Dubai Maritime City with Panoramic Sea Views This landmark waterfront de…
$1,04M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Floor 24/60
Waterfront Investment Homes in Dubai Maritime City with 35% Post-Handover and 1% Monthly Pay…
$3,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 20
Waterfront Luxury Apartments with Installment in Dubai Creek Harbour Dubai Creek Harbour is …
$875,205
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 315 m²
Floor 41/43
Ultra Luxury Apartments by Bugatti in a New Iconic Building in Dubai Business Bay A new icon…
$42,40M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/8
Charming apartment with a stunning sea view, swimming pool, gym and yoga areas situated in a…
$692,966
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$514,374
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/38
Franck Muller Branded Apartments with Installments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is one of th…
$473,396
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 10/15
Modern apartment in the residential complex Sea Legend Tower One in the prestigious area of …
$804,564
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/9
Luxurious 1-Bedroom waterfront Apartment at Mina by Azizi   Experience comfort and ele…
$1,17M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 23/71
Apartments in a Luxury Residential Project with Canal View in Business Bay Located in the vi…
$704,320
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Floor 5/10
First-class key ready apartment featuring a large terrace, stunning infinity pool and a worl…
$1,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/10
Studio Apartment with Terrace and Sea View in Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s…
$600,404
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4 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$9,58M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 17/60
Luxury Apartments with Palm Jumeirah Views in Dubai Internet City Dubai Internet City (DIC) …
$949,101
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 2/52
Exclusive Design Cavalli-Designed Apartments in Dubai Harbour Dubai Harbour, situated at the…
$2,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/11
Samana Ocean Crest is a waterfront apartment with panoramic views and limited edition.Samana…
$592,960
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
Luxury apartments in Sea Haven with sea views! Private lagoon and beach! Smart home system! …
$2,56M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 65/80
Exclusive Apartments in Trump Hotel & Residences with Installments in Dubai Trade Center Th…
$2,18M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 6/9
Premium apartments in the new Armani Beach Residence project in Palm Jumeirah! High ROI - fr…
$5,89M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/53
Sea and City View Apartments with Instalment Plans in Dubai Creek Harbour Dubai Creek Harbou…
$496,488
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Floor 26/26
Ready-to-Move Luxury Apartments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is one of Dubai's most sought-a…
$8,28M
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3 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
Floor 13/73
Apartments Designed By a Prize-Winning Architect, Near Dubai Canal in Al Wasl Rising in Duba…
$5,74M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/9
Le Château Piétrus – exclusive residences with premium service on Dubai Islands!Le Château P…
$1,77M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 708 m²
Apartments in Serenia Living with luxury Italian furniture and fittings! Private beach! High…
$35,62M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 7/15
Apartments in the luxurious Villa del Divos complex on the island of Dubai Island! Furniture…
$898,590
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 843 m²
Floor 8/9
Ultra Luxury Apartments with Private Pools in a 5-Star Resort-Style Complex in Palm Jumeirah…
$6,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 34
Move-in Ready Waterfront Property by Emaar in Dubai Creek Harbour Experience luxury living i…
$1,17M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 13/75
Comfortable Apartments in a High Brand Value Project In Downtown Dubai Located in one of Dub…
$757,433
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Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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