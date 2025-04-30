Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Business Bay
192
Deira
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/43
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in The Royal Atlantis Tower C – Your Ticket to the Life of Your D…
$6,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$188,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
ID D1208The Golf Grand is a 15-story premium tower from Emaar Properties in the Dubai Hills …
$405,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/4
1 bedroom apartment in a premium complex overlooking Meydan!   THE 100project Locat…
$550,815
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/102
BAYZ 102 by Danube Properties — An Epitome of Luxury in Business Bay BAYZ 102 is a reside…
$622,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Terra Heights by Emaar – Contemporary Living in Expo City Dubai Terra Heights by Emaar is…
$579,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$195,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartment in a premium complex overlooking Meydan!   THE 100project Locat…
$543,020
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury 4 bedroom penthouse with views of Burj Khalifa!   THE 100project Locations: …
$3,20M
Leave a request

Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go