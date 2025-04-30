Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Business Bay
192
Deira
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
290 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UA…
$864,997
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 19
New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE We offer different comfortable …
$235,167
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 12/40
VOLGA by Tiger — Comfort and Elegance in JVT   VOLGA by Tiger is a modern residential …
$486,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 55
New high-rise residence Bayviews by Address with a private beach near a yacht club, Palm Jum…
$874,625
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 37
Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large p…
$797,973
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
$152,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 57
Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dub…
$1,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 7
Ellington Beach House — elite residential complex by Ellington with hotel services and a pri…
$1,89M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Azizi Riviera I — residential complex by Azizi Developments with a view of the promenade in …
$574,520
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/43
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in The Royal Atlantis Tower C – Your Ticket to the Life of Your D…
$6,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 19
Keturah Reserve — large residence by MAG with swimming pools, gardens and a business center …
$1,08M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 43
New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai,…
$968,141
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/13
Cotier House by Imtiaz – Luxury Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands Cotier House by Imtiaz…
$622,736
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 13
DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Sa…
$5,93M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE …
$1,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 12/29
Cloud Towers — Modern Apartments in the Heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) Cloud To…
$378,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 599 m²
Number of floors 9
Six Senses Residences The Palm — luxury villas and penthouses in new residence by Select Gro…
$9,62M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 21
New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dub…
$812,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 6
The Ritz Carlton Residences — luxury apartments by MAG with gardens and a marina close to Bu…
$1,28M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 35
Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai…
$660,580
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 876 m²
Number of floors 4
Luna (Serenity Mansions) — new complex of villas by Majid Al Futtaim with a private beach in…
$6,84M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with spacious apartments and places for work and leisure, in the eco-fri…
$368,121
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 13
The Golf Residence — new residence complex by Fortimo with swimming pools and a green area i…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 13
Vincitore Volare — luxury modern residence by Vincitore Development with swimming pools, gar…
$249,636
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 16
Elvira — large residence by Emaar with swimming pools and green areas close to the city cent…
$520,100
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 41
Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the bea…
$742,022
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and…
$627,083
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, M…
$309,349
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 671 m²
Number of floors 6
Nw residence Citywalk with a swimming pool and a garden close to Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Duba…
$8,65M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 16
North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC,…
$150,062
Leave a request

Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go