Condos for sale in Dubai, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
BINGHATTI ETHEREA – JVC District 11A secure real estate investment in Dubai with state secur…
$482,024
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
PROVISIONS FOR KÄUFERDirect sales on behalf of the developer – all consultations throughout …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Condo 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
BINGHATTI ETHEREA – JVC District 11A secure real estate investment in Dubai with state secur…
$476,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
$301,370
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 13/60
This luxurious residential complex is located in the center of Dubai and provides residents …
$371,500
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
$384,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
$213,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Condo 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Luxurious Residential complex of ultra high-end apartments, located in the heart of Dubai. D…
$260,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go