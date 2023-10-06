Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Dubai, UAE

Jumeirah Village Circle
103
Dubai Media City
101
Nadd Al Hamar
72
Ras Al Khor
72
Palm Jumeirah
70
Dubai Marina
66
Nad Al Sheba
66
Dubai Hills
59
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 56/124
Features:* access to fountain * View of Landmark* Security* Shopping mall* Tennis courts* Pu…
€772,981
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 14/52
Ideal place for family to move in with their kids. International school available with world…
€673,914
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 37
Residential complex Upper House with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf courses, with man…
€477,307
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 36/36
The Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) is a large development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates which …
€247,837
1 room apartment with fridge, with alarm system, with needs repair in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with fridge, with alarm system, with needs repair
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 517 m²
Floor 202/2
This spacious amazing apartment in Business Bay for sale . A spectacular and amazing view of…
€154,117
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/65
€275,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 17/52
€321,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 992 m²
Number of floors 52
€630,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 38
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
€368,984
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 20/37
Upper House brings new vibrancy to a bourgeoning location. The development will accommodater…
€380,890
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 80/80
The Index is one of the first towers in the region to intelligently embrace its climatic sur…
€543,914
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Floor 38/40
Habita Dubai is pleased to offer you this sumptuous fully furnished 5 BR Duplex penthouse in…
€1,27M
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 7 m²
Floor 26/55
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€909,663
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 50/50
The Sky Collection series is known for its premium quality finishe and design, Italian marbl…
€1,39M
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 52/56
The developer of the project Opera Grant is Emaar Properties and it is designed by DP Archit…
€1,10M
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/11
This is spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a nice living-room. You can enjoy to health and fi…
€224,349
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with alarm system in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 17/19
HABITA is delighted to present this outstanding, ultra-luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in Duba…
€14,20M
3 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/20
HABITA is happy to present this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Binghatti Creek.The apartme…
€338,915
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 12/38
HABITA International is proud to present The best of Miami is now in Dubai. Immerse yoursel…
€548,856
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/39
Gold Crest Views 2 is a residential building with a 39-story high-rise tower that stands 146…
€248,344
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
€146,800
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 26/40
Gold crest Executive is located in JLT Cluster, it has a lake view and is few minutes work t…
€124,900
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 17/24
We are happy to offer you the opportunity to own the coziest one-bedroom crib in the heart o…
€762,528
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 40/30
Burj Crown enjoys a prestigious location on the trend-setting SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Boul…
€402,547
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 1 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your life in a …
€211,106
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 2 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your family lif…
€307,064
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 3 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your life in a …
€508,574
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with alarm system in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/25
- Spacious rooms with attached washrooms- Basement car parking- 25-metre lap outdoor swimmin…
€410,218
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 29/36
Habita is thrilled to present you with this excellent 3 Bedrooms apartment Situated in the h…
€665,308

