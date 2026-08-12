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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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27 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6
Eltiera Heights is  first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for …
Price on request
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 19 m²
Floor 42
High End large apartment with rooftop infinity pool, a large terrace, gym and spa facilities…
$3,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 27
Premium apartment featuring sauna and steam rooms, open leisure lawns and family play zones …
$1,16M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 25
Charming middle-floor apartment with infinity-edge pool, yoga pavilion and central park view…
$703,336
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Dubai Palm JumeirahDescriptionPASSO Residences – Palm Jumeirah, DubaiPASSO Residences are lo…
$1,21M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 22
First-class apartment with spa center, sky jogging track, yoga garden, gym and shopping area…
$1,34M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 13
Exquisite waterfront apartment with stunning canal view terrace, private pool, gym, spa and …
$2,80M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 33
Stunning city apartment with sky pool, world-class gym and unique sky jogging track located …
$1,41M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 6
Charming apartment featuring infinity pool access, wellness zones and private landscaped  ya…
$846,835
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 10 m²
Floor 22
Elevated city apartment with sky leisure facilities, spa center, podium pool, shops &concier…
$883,050
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 10
This exceptional waterfront residential development introduces a refined standard of contemp…
$1,03M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 m²
Floor 22
Stunning apartment with panoramic sky pool, retail promenade, world-class gym and leisure fa…
$1,27M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 22
Ultra-luxury apartment with sky pool access, gym, wellness spa and entertainment studios loc…
$1,46M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 252 m²
Floor 34
Prestigious waterfront apartment with private pool and canal view, spa center, gym, dinning …
$5,45M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 41
Marvelous waterfront apartment with infinity pool, world-class gym amenities and social park…
$1,18M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 740 m²
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai market.. NO AGENT FEEAl Wasayef Real Es…
$321,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 17/100
Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, where luxury m…
$2,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
$152,714
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 53/100
Set in the heart of Business Bay, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences redefine urban luxury…
$3,85M
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5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
$743,820
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2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 901 m²
Al Waseef Real Estate Company announces the largest commercial projects in the Gulf, where t…
$367,637
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 83/100
Set in the heart of Business Bay, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences redefines the meaning…
$8,54M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/28
Location: JLT (Jumeirah Lakes Towers) 安completion: 2023 Payment plan: 50% in the cons…
$217,000
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 37
Upper House — residential complex by Ellington with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf co…
$830,872
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 742 m²
Special offer !!! 100% DLD waiver 3 years service charge waiver -Fully furnished apartments …
$339,315
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 38
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
$1,76M
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Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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