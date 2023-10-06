UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai
Apartments
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Dubai, UAE
Jumeirah Village Circle
103
Dubai Media City
101
Nadd Al Hamar
72
Ras Al Khor
72
Palm Jumeirah
70
Dubai Marina
66
Nad Al Sheba
66
Dubai Hills
59
Meydan
58
Al Furjan
55
The Island District
52
Deira
49
Arjan
44
The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence
37
DAMAC Hills
33
MBR- Al Merkad
33
Al Jaddaf
31
Liwan Queue Point
23
Dubai Studio City
15
City Of Arabia
12
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
2
1
127 m²
56/124
Features:* access to fountain * View of Landmark* Security* Shopping mall* Tennis courts* Pu…
€772,981
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
2
130 m²
14/52
Ideal place for family to move in with their kids. International school available with world…
€673,914
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
2
80 m²
37
Residential complex Upper House with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf courses, with man…
€477,307
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
2
2
73 m²
36/36
The Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) is a large development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates which …
€247,837
Recommend
1 room apartment with fridge, with alarm system, with needs repair
Dubai, UAE
4
2
517 m²
202/2
This spacious amazing apartment in Business Bay for sale . A spectacular and amazing view of…
€154,117
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
49 m²
5/65
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
72 m²
17/52
€321,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
992 m²
52
€630,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
2
68 m²
38
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
€368,984
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
3
102 m²
20/37
Upper House brings new vibrancy to a bourgeoning location. The development will accommodater…
€380,890
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
3
245 m²
80/80
The Index is one of the first towers in the region to intelligently embrace its climatic sur…
€543,914
Recommend
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
7
6
485 m²
38/40
Habita Dubai is pleased to offer you this sumptuous fully furnished 5 BR Duplex penthouse in…
€1,27M
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
2
7 m²
26/55
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€909,663
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
4
167 m²
50/50
The Sky Collection series is known for its premium quality finishe and design, Italian marbl…
€1,39M
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
3
144 m²
52/56
The developer of the project Opera Grant is Emaar Properties and it is designed by DP Archit…
€1,10M
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
2
2
37 m²
11/11
This is spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a nice living-room. You can enjoy to health and fi…
€224,349
Recommend
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
8
7
1 200 m²
17/19
HABITA is delighted to present this outstanding, ultra-luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in Duba…
€14,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
4
3
130 m²
4/20
HABITA is happy to present this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Binghatti Creek.The apartme…
€338,915
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
3
90 m²
12/38
HABITA International is proud to present The best of Miami is now in Dubai. Immerse yoursel…
€548,856
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
2
2
75 m²
11/39
Gold Crest Views 2 is a residential building with a 39-story high-rise tower that stands 146…
€248,344
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
2
39 m²
12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
€146,800
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dubai, UAE
6
313 m²
3
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
€706,000
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
2
1
59 m²
26/40
Gold crest Executive is located in JLT Cluster, it has a lake view and is few minutes work t…
€124,900
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
2
1
100 m²
17/24
We are happy to offer you the opportunity to own the coziest one-bedroom crib in the heart o…
€762,528
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
3
2
91 m²
40/30
Burj Crown enjoys a prestigious location on the trend-setting SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Boul…
€402,547
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
2
1
62 m²
2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 1 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your life in a …
€211,106
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
3
2
95 m²
2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 2 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your family lif…
€307,064
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
3
151 m²
2/45
Habita is proud to present you this 3 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your life in a …
€508,574
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with alarm system
Dubai, UAE
3
3
155 m²
2/25
- Spacious rooms with attached washrooms- Basement car parking- 25-metre lap outdoor swimmin…
€410,218
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Dubai, UAE
4
4
185 m²
29/36
Habita is thrilled to present you with this excellent 3 Bedrooms apartment Situated in the h…
€665,308
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Dubai
penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Dubai, UAE
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL