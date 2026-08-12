Penthouses for sale in Dubai, UAE

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Penthouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Experience the epitome of coastal luxury with this exquisite 4-bedroom penthouse in Habtoor …
$10,12M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 965 m²
Floor 11/12
Luxury Flats for Sale in Prime Area in Dubai City Walk City Walk stands as the creative hea…
$9,27M
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 315 m²
Floor 41/43
Ultra Luxury Apartments by Bugatti in a New Iconic Building in Dubai Business Bay A new icon…
$42,40M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
AVIDA Residences – everything for a long and happy lifeBuilding on scientific discoveries in…
$2,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments in Luz Ora residential complex, successfully located in Dubai Islands! Excellent …
$693,977
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
Luxury apartments in Sea Haven with sea views! Private lagoon and beach! Smart home system! …
$2,56M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Floor 26/26
Ready-to-Move Luxury Apartments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is one of Dubai's most sought-a…
$8,28M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 843 m²
Floor 8/9
Ultra Luxury Apartments with Private Pools in a 5-Star Resort-Style Complex in Palm Jumeirah…
$6,45M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 9/9
Properties in Jumeirah Gardens with Coastal and Urban Amenities This boutique residential pr…
$1,16M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at Six Senses Residences. Property Details: * A ra…
$14,15M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 527 m²
Floor 27/53
Dubai Real Estate Investment – Sofitel Branded Residences in Downtown with views of Burj Kha…
$8,17M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 799 m²
Floor 40/43
Fully furnished and equipped contemporary style residence at Baccarat Hotel & Residences! Pa…
$19,60M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/39
Luxury Apartments with the Option of a Private Pool in Jumeirah Village Circle Jumeirah Vill…
$547,292
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 188 m²
Number of floors 28
Furnished Apartment in the Iconic Opus by Zaha Hadid in Dubai This apartment represents the…
$41,03M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 611 m²
Thrilled to offer this 3-bedroom penthouse in SLS Residences The Palm, a newly launched ultr…
$13,10M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 505 m²
Floor 52/60
Properties with Chic Designs in Dubai Marina Dubai, Marina is a center of luxurious living s…
$28,81M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 418 m²
Luxury apartments in the new LIV LUX complex! Apartments for living and investment (ROI - 7%…
$20,42M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
Floor 8/11
REEF 997 – exclusive residences with innovative terraces and winter gardens.The REEF 997 pro…
$5,40M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Luxury apartments in Sea Haven with sea views! Private lagoon and beach! Smart home system! …
$7,21M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 16/14
Elegant Flats with Wellness-Driven Design and Al Barari Views in Majan Dubai Majan is a rapi…
$1,08M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 11/22
Creek View 4 is a boutique residential complex with a panorama of Dubai Creek in the central…
$1,75M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 440 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 23
Ready to Move Apartments with Post-Handover Installments in Business Bay Business Bay is one…
$630,425
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
This impeccable four-bedroom penthouse suite is a corner unit housed in Six Senses The Palm,…
$14,54M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 679 m²
ORLA has a privileged location with uninterrupted 270-degree views of Dubai's skyline and th…
$15,29M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 922 m²
Representing absolute luxury and exclusivity, this full-floor penthouse suite in One Canal i…
$18,85M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 874 m²
Floor 30/33
Flats in the Creative Heart of Dubai, Design District Dubai Design District, known as d3, st…
$9,32M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury penthouse with exclusive finishes and cult viewsDiscover a true embodiment of luxury …
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 15
Premium quality Penthouse with stunning sea and marina views. High quality finishing. Top…
$3,30M
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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