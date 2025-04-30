Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 5
$5,98M
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Open for yourself the only residential tower designed for fitness and active lifestyle. Dama…
$1,29M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 094 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
One Zaabeel residence Luxurious Duplex Type C 3 bedrooms Maid room Home Office 3,022 s…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
This newly launched residential building offers contemporary living spaces crafted for comfo…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Berkeley Place   from   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxur…
$256,412
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
2-SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERIORS IN THE FOOD CENTERThe project   DaVinci Tower   desi…
$2,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/43
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in The Royal Atlantis Tower C – Your Ticket to the Life of Your D…
$6,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/13
Cotier House by Imtiaz – Luxury Waterfront Living on Dubai Islands Cotier House by Imtiaz…
$622,736
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 4
$630,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 12/29
Cloud Towers — Modern Apartments in the Heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) Cloud To…
$378,743
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
4-SPAL PENTAUS STERLING IN THE FOOD CENTER Sterling by Omniyat   and mdash; amazing housing …
$4,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 33
The start of sales of the elite apartments of Design Quarter in the most creative area of ​​…
$510,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
$331,745
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of Dub…
$870,133
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
COMPLETION DATE: March 2027 DISTANCE TO AIRPORT: 0-50 km   TOP 3 REASONS TO BUY: …
$156,368
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Midtown by Deyaar? Dubai Production City resident of 4 buildings. in a dynamically developin…
$2,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Creek Palace and nbsp; — new high-rise residential complex of   Emaar Properties   at the   …
$307,650
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
$680,983
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the center of Duba…
$241,355
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 45
Nobles Tower by Tiger Properties — A Blend of Elegance and Comfort in the Heart of Business …
$730,208
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
$299,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Exclusive Opportunity for Savvy Investors: Luxury Twin-Tower Development in Jumeirah Village…
$192,822
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Well-Located Apartments with Private Pools in Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle   Discover…
$814,192
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 331 m²
3 -SPAL APARTMENTS THE OPUS RESIDENCES IN THE DUBAIS CENTERThe Opus   — This is an impressiv…
$3,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Crest and mdash;   this is life in   Crystal clear lagoon, many amenities located on the coa…
$665,938
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 372 m²
Floor 20/27
Here comes the first of its kind Dorchester Collection by Omniyat, that offers limited editi…
Price on request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
samana mykonos offers you cascading water bodies, an high -class indoor and open gym, a saun…
$195,000
