Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Business Bay
192
Deira
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
371 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UA…
$864,997
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
The Floating Seahorse — floating villas by Kleindienst with underwater lower floors, lounge …
$5,96M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 19
New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE We offer different comfortable …
$235,167
Leave a request
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 39
Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool …
$648,568
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 12/40
VOLGA by Tiger — Comfort and Elegance in JVT   VOLGA by Tiger is a modern residential …
$486,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 55
New high-rise residence Bayviews by Address with a private beach near a yacht club, Palm Jum…
$874,625
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 43
Baccarat Hotel & Residences — luxury services apartments and penthouses by H&H Development i…
$7,19M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 37
Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large p…
$797,973
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
$152,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 14
Residence Equiti Arcade with a swimming pool near metro stations, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, …
$455,308
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 57
Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dub…
$1,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 7
Ellington Beach House — elite residential complex by Ellington with hotel services and a pri…
$1,89M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 30
VELA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury waterfront residence by Omniyat with a beach and a …
$8,05M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Azizi Riviera I — residential complex by Azizi Developments with a view of the promenade in …
$574,520
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/43
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in The Royal Atlantis Tower C – Your Ticket to the Life of Your D…
$6,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, …
$477,001
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 30
Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in …
$850,516
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 19
Keturah Reserve — large residence by MAG with swimming pools, gardens and a business center …
$1,08M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 27
Samana Waves II — apartments with private swimming pools in a residential complex by Samana …
$173,816
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 43
New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai,…
$968,141
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 7
Petalz — new residence by Danube with a swimming pool and sports grounds in International Ci…
$807,588
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 13
DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Sa…
$5,93M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE …
$1,00M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 12/29
Cloud Towers — Modern Apartments in the Heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) Cloud To…
$378,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 599 m²
Number of floors 9
Six Senses Residences The Palm — luxury villas and penthouses in new residence by Select Gro…
$9,62M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 15
Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, …
$431,898
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 21
New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dub…
$812,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 6
The Ritz Carlton Residences — luxury apartments by MAG with gardens and a marina close to Bu…
$1,28M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 35
Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai…
$660,580
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 876 m²
Number of floors 4
Luna (Serenity Mansions) — new complex of villas by Majid Al Futtaim with a private beach in…
$6,84M
Leave a request

Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go