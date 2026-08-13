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Villas for sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Garden Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Project in Yenişehir, Mersin The villas for …
$800,924
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Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
$23,84M
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