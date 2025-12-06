Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Southeastern Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Southeastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Diyarbakır
54
Eğil
47
Sur
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$21,09M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Southeastern Anatolia Region

villas

Properties features in Southeastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go