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Commercial property for sale in Şile, Turkey

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1 property total found
Commercial property 370 m² in Şile, Turkey
Commercial property 370 m²
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 13
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Hotel for Sale with High Earning Potential in Ağva İstanbul The hotel is located i…
$702,921
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