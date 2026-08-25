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Duplexes for Sale in Sariyer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments within Walking Distance to Vadi İstanbul in Sarıyer The project is located in the…
$2,95M
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