Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sakarya
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

Sapanca
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
$18,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Sakarya

villas

Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go