Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sakarya
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sakarya, Turkey

;
Sapanca
6
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sapanca, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Houses in a Project with Pool in Sapanca, Sakarya The semi-detached houses in one …
$189,952
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$647,013
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Sakarya

villas

Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go