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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Turkey

;
Aegean Region
6
Muğla
6
Bodrum
5
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and Bright Detached Villa for Rent in Kaş Kalkan Mavi Manzara, situated on the stun…
$14,588
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Fethiye, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Rental Villa with Pier on Knight Island Escape to exclusivity at TEKCE Villa Knight …
$55,294
per month
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Properties features in Turkey

with Sea view
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