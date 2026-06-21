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Shops for sale in Orhangazi, Turkey

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1 property total found
Shop 245 m² in Orhangazi, Turkey
Shop 245 m²
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Shops in an Open-Air Commercial Center in Orhangazi, Bursa The Orhangazi region in Bursa sta…
$432,702
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