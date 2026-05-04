Residential complex Sanmar 1

LCD "Sanmar" – is an ideal place for life and relaxation in Mersin!

Located in an environmentally friendly area of the city, the complex consists of four buildings with different architecture and design.

The complex provides a wide range of services and amenities, including pools, a fitness center, a sauna, parking, a playground and much more. The complex has shops, cafes and restaurants.

Sanmar is located in close proximity to the beach and the center of Mersin, which makes it an ideal place to live for both permanent residence and relaxation. Thanks to its infrastructure, quality of housing and amenities, Sanmar has become one of the most popular residential complexes in Mersin.

General characteristics:

All materials are certified by T.S.E, class 1 material is used;

Heater and natural gas system;

Heat-resistant bims;

Clever lifting system;

Full generator;

Video Intercom System;

Central camera system.

FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR:

1. Kitchen cabinets.

2. Wardrobe

3. Bath cabinets

4. Granite kitchen bench

5. PVC windows

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