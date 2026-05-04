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Residential complex Sanmar 1

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$77,827
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ID: 4048
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

LCD "Sanmar" – is an ideal place for life and relaxation in Mersin!

Located in an environmentally friendly area of the city, the complex consists of four buildings with different architecture and design.

The complex provides a wide range of services and amenities, including pools, a fitness center, a sauna, parking, a playground and much more. The complex has shops, cafes and restaurants.

Sanmar is located in close proximity to the beach and the center of Mersin, which makes it an ideal place to live for both permanent residence and relaxation. Thanks to its infrastructure, quality of housing and amenities, Sanmar has become one of the most popular residential complexes in Mersin.

General characteristics:

All materials are certified by T.S.E, class 1 material is used;

Heater and natural gas system;

Heat-resistant bims;

Clever lifting system;

Full generator;

Video Intercom System;

Central camera system.

FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR:

1. Kitchen cabinets.

2. Wardrobe

3. Bath cabinets

4. Granite kitchen bench

5. PVC windows

SEND ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND SELECT THE REAL ESTATE THAT APPROVES CHANGED TO YOU!!!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 1,148
Apartment price, USD 84,839
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.0
Price per m², USD 1,120
Apartment price, USD 122,988

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey
Grocery stores
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Finance

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Residential complex Sanmar 1
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$77,827
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