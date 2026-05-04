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Apartment in a new building Benesta Center

Bahcelievler, Turkey
Price on request
;
11
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ID: 38234
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bahcelievler

About the complex

Benesta Center by Benesta Construction is a high-end mixed-use development located in central Sirinevler, Istanbul. It blends luxury residences, modern offices, and retail zones in one elegant complex.

Benesta Center offers panoramic city views, smart home features, indoor pool, spa, gym, and 24/7 security. Benesta Center is ideal for upscale living and strong investment in Istanbul’s core.

10 Key Advantages of Benesta Center:

  1. Prime SirinevlerLocation – Central Istanbul with metro, malls, and business hubs nearby.

  2. Mixed-Use Design – Combines residential, office, and commercial units for maximum utility.

  3. Smart Home Systems – Remote control for lighting, security, and temperature.

  4. Luxury Interiors – Spacious layouts with high-quality finishes and modern design.

  5. Skyline Views – Offers sweeping views of Istanbul and the Bosphorus.

  6. Full Amenities – Gym, indoor pool, spa, kids’ play areas, and social lounges.

  7. 24/7 Security & Concierge – On-site reception and professional surveillance.

  8. Underground Parking – Ample and secure parking for residents and guests.

  9. Eco-Friendly Design – Energy-saving systems and sustainable building practices.

  10. Strong Investment Potential – High rental yields and appeal to international buyers.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bahcelievler, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Benesta Center
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Price on request
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The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km Alanya, Upper Oba 4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D Start of construction: May 2022. Reliability: 4 floors End of construction: July 2023. Total number of apartments: 136 Building A: 36 apartments Buildin…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
148,567
Agency
Mavi Invest
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