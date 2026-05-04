Apartment in a new building Benesta Center

Benesta Center by Benesta Construction is a high-end mixed-use development located in central Sirinevler, Istanbul. It blends luxury residences, modern offices, and retail zones in one elegant complex.
Benesta Center offers panoramic city views, smart home features, indoor pool, spa, gym, and 24/7 security. Benesta Center is ideal for upscale living and strong investment in Istanbul’s core.
10 Key Advantages of Benesta Center:
Prime SirinevlerLocation – Central Istanbul with metro, malls, and business hubs nearby.
Mixed-Use Design – Combines residential, office, and commercial units for maximum utility.
Smart Home Systems – Remote control for lighting, security, and temperature.
Luxury Interiors – Spacious layouts with high-quality finishes and modern design.
Skyline Views – Offers sweeping views of Istanbul and the Bosphorus.
Full Amenities – Gym, indoor pool, spa, kids’ play areas, and social lounges.
24/7 Security & Concierge – On-site reception and professional surveillance.
Underground Parking – Ample and secure parking for residents and guests.
Eco-Friendly Design – Energy-saving systems and sustainable building practices.
Strong Investment Potential – High rental yields and appeal to international buyers.