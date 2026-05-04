Apartment in a new building Benesta Center

Benesta Center by Benesta Construction is a high-end mixed-use development located in central Sirinevler, Istanbul. It blends luxury residences, modern offices, and retail zones in one elegant complex.

Benesta Center offers panoramic city views, smart home features, indoor pool, spa, gym, and 24/7 security. Benesta Center is ideal for upscale living and strong investment in Istanbul’s core.

10 Key Advantages of Benesta Center: