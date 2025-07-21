  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$234,268
;
31
Leave a request
ID: 27881
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya

Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded shops and supermarkets in Kargıcak increases its development rate.

The apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey are situated in a complex. The complex is located 2.8 km from the beach, 3.4 km from Kargıcak center, 5.2 km from Mahmutlar center, 12 km from Alanyum Shopping Center, 14.2 km from Alanya Castle, 14 km from Alanya center, and 25 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

The apartment complex is located in a 15.000 sqm plot that encompasses various amenities. These include a basketball court, tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a playground, and indoor and outdoor parking.

The apartments feature high ceilings, chic designs, and high-quality materials. They are equipped with sound and heal insulation, smart home systems, optional underfloor heating systems, ceiling-LED infrastructure, and hidden A/C units. The back side of the TV units is marble-covered.


AYT-03885

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$290,000
Residential complex Nirvana Tower
Alanya, Turkey
from
$141,549
Residential quarter Conveniently Located Apartments in Oba Alanya with luxury amenities
Oba, Turkey
from
$223,155
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$712,223
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$469,883
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$234,268
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$135,464
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 with sea view in Yekta Towers Residence. YektaTowers is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5* hotel, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$258,390
A real complex for modern people should be alive, safe, attractive, and sustainable. This complex will give its residents real comfort and make it as affordable as possible. Located in a quiet area of Alanya, the project was created for people who value comfort and tranquility. Residents of …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications