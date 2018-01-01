New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential complex has 3 buildings with different layouts of apartments with 2-5 bedrooms. Two buildings have 12 floors and one has 16 floors.

Apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest from the first floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has a cafe, movie theater, vitamin bar, sauna, steam room, tennis and basketball courts, game room, kindergarten, picnic area, walking paths, 24-hour security, charging stations for electric cars, and rainwater storage system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green area of Kartal. Easy access to some necessary places: