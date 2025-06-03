Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

villas
66
townhouses
10
duplexes
26
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,34M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go