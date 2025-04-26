Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Milas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Milas, Turkey

villas
41
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
$579,438
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go