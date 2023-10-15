UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Milas
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Milas, Turkey
villas
19
House
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
4
3
175 m²
3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,19M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
4
3
159 m²
1/2
Sea and Lake View Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Milas Adabuku Luxurious villas for sale …
€444,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
5
5
255 m²
3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
5
2
267 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€1,44M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
4
2
148 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€936,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
8
6
800 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€6,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
7
5
470 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
5
4
400 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
4
3
245 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€2,00M
Recommend
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
9
5
340 m²
4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
5
4
200 m²
4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
6
5
240 m²
3
Spacious Villas with Tranquil and Comfortable Living Areas in Mugla Gulluk The luxe villas a…
€679,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
3
2
94 m²
2/2
Semi-Detached Villas in Project with Unique Location and Extensive Green Areas in Mugla Adab…
€236,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
6
270 m²
2
5-Bedroom Detached Houses with Sea and Lake Views in Milas Bogazici The luxe houses are loca…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
5
3
200 m²
2
Luxury Villas with Special Design and First Class Materials in Milas Gulluk Gulluk, offering…
€713,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€434,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
5
3
152 m²
2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas Near the Airport in Muğla Bodrum Güllük Güllük is one of t…
€742,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
4
3
149 m²
2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas Near the Airport in Muğla Bodrum Güllük Güllük is one of t…
€557,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
3
2
152 m²
2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas Near the Airport in Muğla Bodrum Güllük Güllük is one of t…
€530,000
Recommend
Properties features in Milas, Turkey
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL