Seaview Houses for Sale in Milas, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Milas, Turkey

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$870,200
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3 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$653,236
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,05M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Houses Intertwined the Nature in Bodrum Adabükü Smart houses are situated in Adabükü w…
$352,504
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4 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Sea View Villas for Sale in Milas Bozbük The Bozbük region of Muğla Milas, with its own cove…
$920,548
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Infinity Pool in Bodrum The detached villa is locate…
$672,245
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Smart Home System Villas in Award-Winning Project in Bodrum Adabükü The villas within the aw…
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
$3,82M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gulluk, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
$1,45M
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