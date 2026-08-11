Residential properties for sale in Menderes, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Menderes, Turkey

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3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Menderes, Turkey
4 room apartment
Menderes, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
$151,482
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5 bedroom house in Menderes, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Menderes, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Newly Built Villa with Pool in Menderes, İzmir The semi-detached villa is located in the Men…
$347,881
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1 bedroom apartment in Menderes, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Menderes, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Mia Koru Torbalı is a positive place where you can live life in harmony in every aspect. Its…
$48,000
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